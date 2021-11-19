Omaha Parks Foundation and Keep Omaha Beautiful team up to replace trees with fundraiser

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ”This summer, hundreds of trees across Omaha’s city parks were damaged or completely uprooted thanks to record-breaking wind storms, but today, the Omaha Parks Foundation says the city stepped up and come this spring, those hundreds of trees will be replaced.”

Following the July 10th storm, the Omaha Parks Foundation created the Giving Tree campaign. The campaign raises money to purchase and replant trees for $250 each.

City officials say hundreds of trees needed to be replaced. The parks that took the biggest hit were Walnut Grove, Elmwood, and Miller Park.

”That $250 helps us ensure that that tree takes root, cause 50% of trees don’t make it past the first year, whereas this, its a system in place has the protective shield kind of around the base of the trunk, it’s monitored and watered as needed and it ensures it takes root and survives,” said Tiffany Regan, Omaha Parks Foundation.

Regan says the goal was to raise as much money as possible and that the Omaha community came through.

“To date, we’ve raised over $130,000, which is 520 trees thus far and our goal is $150,000 by the end of the year which is 600 new trees, which would replace many that we lost,” said Regan.

That money will also help replace trees that have been decimated by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle but planting new trees comes planning.

“What the parks department wants to do is be strategic about where they plant, what species they plant and diversify,” said Regan.

”We created a list with the Nebraska Forest Service of underrepresented native trees,” said Emily Hergenrader, Keep Omaha Beautiful.

Also helping with the effort is Keep Omaha Beautiful’s Trees for Omaha program. They’ve been replacing trees impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle since 2016.

These departments are mapping out which trees will thrive in different environments across the city with the goal of diversifying and strengthening Omaha’s canopy.

“We actually come up with a mapping system, which kinds of trees are going to be more resilient where, how they deal with traffic how they deal with pollution and all that kind of stuff, so we get a lot of experts to help us make those decisions so we can be precise about where we’re going to be planting those trees,” said Hergenrader.

Replanting hundreds of trees will take hundreds of man hours. They plan to begin next spring.

