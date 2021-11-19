Omaha metro vendors give warnings of Christmas tree shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are real Christmas trees available in the Omaha metro but supplies are limited.

Drive around and you will see Christmas trees in front of the hardware store or lined up around the grocery store.

Austin Cirian owns Cirian’s Farmers Market, his family has handled Christmas trees for more than four decades. This year he says their order was about 150 trees short.

“We ran into an issue last year. We were short on our taller trees so everybody’s that wanting that eight to eleven foot range, they’ve already started to come in and pick them out,” said Cirian.

Austin says they get their trees from Michigan and they received about 1,200 last week. The demand is high and he expects them to go fast.

“I would say after Thanksgiving weekend if we had 200-250 left I’d be shocked. We’ve already sold close to 175-200 already.”

The Christmas trees at Indian Creek Nursery arrived on Friday, the shipment’s here and also short but they’re going to get more trees.

“So we’re down what we would like to be, I was able to secure another potential order it hasn’t come yet but if we get that I feel like we’ll be in pretty good shape,” said Scott Farrington.

Scott Farrington owns Indian Creek Nursery and he says they have more than 500 Christmas trees now but people are already calling in and buying trees. He expects his big rush to come a week earlier than usual.

“I think our biggest weekend will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday after Thanksgiving. Normally it’s the following week but I feel because of the talk of shortage that will be our biggest weekend.”

Vendors say real Christmas trees are not as plentiful so getting your tree early could help guarantee to have the perfect tree in your home for the holidays.

Farrington says he believes drought conditions in the midwest over the last few years were hard on newly planted trees and they didn’t survive. He says that’s where the shortage originated because it takes seven to eight years to grow a seven to eight foot tree and it’s just hard to catch up.

Christmas tree vendors expect prices to be slightly higher because of shipping issues and fuel prices.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.