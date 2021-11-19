Omaha man sentenced for conspiracy to sex traffic a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 32-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for conspiracy to sex traffic a minor.

Records show that Thomas Holbert was sentenced to 235 months imprisonment to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. Holbert will be required to register as a sex offender.

Documents say that federal investigators, in Sept. 2020, discovered that Holbert picked up two Omaha children that were reported missing from their foster home. Authorities state that the children, aged 16 and 17, were then taken to a hotel where Holbert posted online ads promoting the minors for commercial sex acts.

Officials say that both victims then engaged in sex acts for money while Holbert and others received the financial proceeds.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

