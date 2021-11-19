Omaha man faces new charges of possession of gun by a prohibited person

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man accused of killing his landlord will go to trial.

Chris Gradoville, 37, was killed in the shooting on Sept. 30. Police say Gradoville went over to a home in Benson that Thorton was renting from to perform maintenance.

According to court documents, the gun used in the shooting was also used in a shooting on April 19th. Police were able to find two shell casings from two different scenes and traced them back to Thornton.

Thornton is now charged with possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

