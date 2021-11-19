Advertisement

Nebraska sets unemployment record again; Iowa creeps under 4%

By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second straight month, the Nebraska Department of Labor has announced that the state’s unemployment rate has reached a record low.

The statement came Friday with Nebraska reporting a 1.9% unemployment rate across the state. More specifically, the release shows that Omaha has a 1.7% unemployment rate with Lincoln coming in even lower at 1.3%. In Sept., the state’s unemployment rate was at 2%.

The NDOL reports that Nebraska’s 1.9% unemployment in Oct. is well below the national average of 4.6%.

“Total nonfarm employment is up over 30,000 from this time last year,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “The month-to-month increase is the largest October increase on record.”

Alongside Nebraska, the Iowa Workforce Development also reveals lower unemployment rates for Oct.

Per the IWD, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 4% in Sept. to 3.9% in Oct, decreasing the number of unemployed individuals by nearly 1,500.

“In October, Iowa saw net employment growth for the fifth time in the last six months,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Our key challenge remains helping increase the number of applicants employers receive for each opening and getting people who have left the labor market during the pandemic back into the workforce. We are hopeful that our new Reemployment Case Management system will help address both of those issues and significantly reduce the amount of time someone is without a job.”

