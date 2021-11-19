Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections report inmate’s death

NDCS officials report that one inmate died on Thursday while serving his sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.(Jared Austin)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports that one inmate has died on Thursday night.

NDCS officials say that Atlee Mosemann, 41, died Thursday morning at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Documents reveal that Mosemann was serving a 16-20 year sentence for second-degree sexual assault of a child out of Hitchcock County.

Officials say that the cause of his death has not been determined but that he was being treated for a medical condition. As is always the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS, an internal investigation will be conducted by a grand jury.

