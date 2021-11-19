National Guard released from Nebraska wildfire

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities report that the Nebraska National Guard has been released by incident command from the Buffalo Creek wildfire as fire crews get closer to 100% containment.

Officials state that two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and nine soldiers compose the Guard crew being released.

They report that over the past four days the crew made 176 water drops in wildfire hot spots, totaling over 106,000 gallons of water.

