Advertisement

National Guard released from Nebraska wildfire

The Nebraska Army National Guard has reportedly been released from the Buffalo Creek wildfire...
The Nebraska Army National Guard has reportedly been released from the Buffalo Creek wildfire by incident command on Friday.(Nebraska Army National Guard)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities report that the Nebraska National Guard has been released by incident command from the Buffalo Creek wildfire as fire crews get closer to 100% containment.

Officials state that two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and nine soldiers compose the Guard crew being released.

They report that over the past four days the crew made 176 water drops in wildfire hot spots, totaling over 106,000 gallons of water.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former nurse Brenda Berger was sentenced to 21 days imprisonment on Thursday for hitting and...
Woman sentenced for fatal motorcycle crash that killed Omaha dad
Nebraska State Patrol identifies victim of fatal crash near Fremont
One man was arrested Thursday afternoon at a Papillion church after threatening a pastor with a...
Man arrested after Papillion pastor, secretary threatened at knifepoint
The Bellevue Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a forgery case that...
Bellevue Police asking for help in identifying forgery case suspect
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont

Latest News

Marcus Theatres announced Wednesday that they will begin to offer guests an option to view new...
Majestic of Omaha cinema to offer vaccination-required options
Nebraska and Iowa have both reported lower unemployment rates for the month of Oct.
Nebraska sets unemployment record again; Iowa creeps under 4%
‘Repeated vandalism’ closes drive-through COVID-19 vaccination at CHI Health Center arena
Durham Museum receives funding from American Rescue Plan