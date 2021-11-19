Advertisement

Majestic of Omaha cinema to offer vaccination-required options

Marcus Theatres announced Wednesday that they will begin to offer guests an option to view new screenings in a vaccination-required auditorium.(WEAU)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities from Marcus Theatres announced Wednesday that the Majestic of Omaha Cinema will offer guests the option to see select new releases in a vaccination-required auditorium.

The option will begin on Friday, their release says that there will be two shows per day — one in the afternoon and one in the evening — with regular showtimes available as well.

Marcus Theatres reveals that “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “King Richard,” and “House of Gucci” open next week and will offer vaccination-required showtimes over the next couple of weeks.

Authorities say that attending guests will be asked to present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a photo of the card.

