Majestic of Omaha cinema to offer vaccination-required options

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities from Marcus Theatres announced Wednesday that the Majestic of Omaha Cinema will offer guests the option to see select new releases in a vaccination-required auditorium.

The option will begin on Friday, their release says that there will be two shows per day — one in the afternoon and one in the evening — with regular showtimes available as well.

Marcus Theatres reveals that “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “King Richard,” and “House of Gucci” open next week and will offer vaccination-required showtimes over the next couple of weeks.

Authorities say that attending guests will be asked to present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a photo of the card.

