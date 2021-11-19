Lewis Central wins first state title in triple-overtime thriller

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lewis Central won the Iowa State football Class 4A championship on Thursday in a triple-overtime win over Xavier. The final score was 32 to 24. It was the school’s first trip to a state title game, and now, its first time winning it all.

The Titans opened the game with a 10-nothing lead after a field goal following a Wyatt Hatcher interception and a Jonathan Humpal touchdown in the second quarter. The Saints would pull within a touchdown before halftime and eventually tie the game.

In the first overtime, both teams would score to make it 17-17. In the second, the Titans had to work for it, but a Braylon Kammrad to Brayden Loftin touchdown tied it at 24.

Then, before triple overtime, the lights in the UNI-Dome went out and caused a delay. When play finally resumed, LC would take the lead and use back-to-back goal line stands to win the game.

