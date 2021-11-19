Kellogg’s union and company to resume negotiations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Kellogg’s worker strike is showing signs of progress as both the company and union expect to resume negotiations soon.

The report came on Friday. The union announced to its members that the two sides have “tentatively agreed” to resume contract talks on Monday.

This report comes 15 days after union members declined Kellogg’s “last, best final offer.”

The union demands the company make changes that would increase their benefits and wages.

However, a major obstacle remains for union members as the company continues to discuss a “two-tier wage system.”

