Kansas school operates 70s-style in wake of system crash

Friends University in Wichita, KS, have been using "70s-style communications" after a university system crash happened last week.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. - Administrators, staff, and students at Friends University in Wichita have been experimenting in 70s-style communications in the wake of a computer systems crash that happened last week.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the crash took out the school’s Wi-Fi, email and operations software, leaving students and teachers unable to submit and access assignments online or communicate electronically.

A university spokeswoman downplayed the crash but conceded that connection problems lingered Thursday.

Vice President of Enrollment Management Deb Stockman said the university was forced to take down the school’s network after unusual activity was noticed on the network Nov. 11. Political science professor Russel Fox says that with no access to email, “people were leaving notes on doors.”

