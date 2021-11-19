Advertisement

Inmate reported missing from Lincoln correctional facility

NDCS officials reported 28-year-old Edgar Vidales-Ramirez missing from a correctional facility...
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Thursday night that there is an inmate reported missing from the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln.

Authorities report Edgar Vidales-Ramirez left the facility around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Documents reveal that Vidales-Ramirez began his three-year and four-month sentence on June 29, 2020, on charges out of Douglas County that include assault by strangulation, child abuse, and escape. He reportedly has a tentative release date of Dec. 18, 2021.

Officials say that Vidales-Ramirez is 28-years-old, 5′7″, 205 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

