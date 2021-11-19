Inmate reported missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Thursday night that there is an inmate reported missing from the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln.

Authorities report Edgar Vidales-Ramirez left the facility around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Documents reveal that Vidales-Ramirez began his three-year and four-month sentence on June 29, 2020, on charges out of Douglas County that include assault by strangulation, child abuse, and escape. He reportedly has a tentative release date of Dec. 18, 2021.

Officials say that Vidales-Ramirez is 28-years-old, 5′7″, 205 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.