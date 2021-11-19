Advertisement

Fire officials investigate vacant house fire in north Omaha

By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to a reportedly vacant home on fire in north Omaha on Friday morning.

The incident occurred near N. 36th Ave. and Pratt Street.

Neighbors tell 6 News they thought the home was vacant as they believed the people who lived there moved out about a week ago.

Fire department officials report there was no gas or power in the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown, investigators are working to figure out how it started.

