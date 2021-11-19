Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer by Saturday with wind and a cool down Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty S winds have warmed us up Friday and the warm up continues Saturday with lighter winds... but we may see an isolated shower under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday's forecast (wowt)

There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with this weekend, so the chance is slim and if you catch a shower it will be light and brief. It’s still the best weekend day for outdoor plans with cooler and breezier weather on Sunday:

Windy Sunday (wowt)

Gusty NW winds on Sunday will only allow us to warm to the upper 40s by the early afternoon... from there we’ll likely cool for the remainder of the day. Plan on a chilly afternoon and evening as a result!

Weekend forecast (wowt)

The ups and downs continue with on and off gusty winds leading up to Thanksgiving. Highs stay between the 30s to 50s! Monday continues Sunday’s cool down with a drop to the low 40s. We’ll warm back up to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a Thanksgiving chill. Keep track of which days will be chilly so you’re prepared to these daily weather changes.

Other than gusty winds and temperature fluctuations, the forecast is relatively quiet leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday. However, we are watching some potential for unsettled weather across the rest of the country in the days leading up to the holiday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.