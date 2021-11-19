Durham Museum receives funding from American Rescue Plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Durham Museum is receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The $35,974 federal grant comes from The Institute of Museum and Library Services and is one of several being given to institutions across the country to support recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum plans to use the funding to add additional part-time facilitators to its education team.

A portion will also use to expand and enhance both online and on-site educational programming. In particular, museum’s virtual field trips and award-winning Museum Live! weekly webcast series.

The museum has also re-launched its field trip program with free admission for all K-12 school groups.

“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”

