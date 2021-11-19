Advertisement

Crews battling Nebraska wildfire report tough conditions as blaze nears 100% containment

Nebraska National Guard fighting wildfire
By Tara Campbell
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - A massive multi-agency effort needed to control the western Nebraska wildfire around Scottsbluff and Banner counties is starting to significantly slow the blaze.

Volunteer firefighters coming from multiple states have assisted in fighting the fire near the Buffalo Creek area. The Nebraska National Guard was even forced to call in for backup.

The wildfire, which has burned 3,000 acres, has been continuously fueled by harsh winds.

“We’re dealing with 20 miles per hour winds with 30 miles per hour wind gusts,” said Tim Grubbs.

Grubbs is a volunteer firefight with the Banner County Fire Department, one of the 30 agencies battling the blaze over the past five days.

“I can’t even describe it,” Grubbs said. “The intensity of that firestorm — just a sea of red coming at you, smoke so thick you couldn’t see.”

He’s describing the fast-paced moment when the fire tried to take out nearby homes.

“We had our fireman up there battling that and they were somehow able to save both those farmsteads,” Grubbs said.

But the larger battle carried on over tricky terrain.

“We’re in Scottsbluff, not eastern Nebraska anymore, and there’s a lot of terrain, a lot of trees in that area these deep ravines you can’t really see,” said Nebraska National Guard Captain Joshua Pryor.

The guard was forced to roll out a couple of helicopters, using Blackhawks to perform water drops in hard-to-reach areas.

“Their trucks can only get so far, and their legs can only carry them so far down and up, so we’re able to pinpoint those tighter ravines,” said Capt. Pryor.

As of Thursday, the guard reports more than 85,000 gallons of water had been dumped by helicopter.

“We’re ready to do two or three rounds with each helicopter, pick up our water and go drop it to the ground where those guys tell us to,” said Pryor.

But the multi-state, multi-agency effort has made all the difference in defeating the widespread wildfire.

“Everyone’s worked together,” said Grubbs. “The abilities and the quality of people and the effort put forth has just been amazing.”

Officials told 6 News Thursday afternoon that they had 80% of the Buffalo Creek wildfire contained.

They said the biggest part of the battle is likely done but they’ll be monitoring the area over the next several weeks.

