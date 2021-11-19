Advertisement

Council Bluffs named Iowa’s Technology Community of the Year

The award recognizes the city’s BLink Wi-F project.
(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs has been named Iowa’s Technology Community of the Year.

The award was presented at the 2021 Prometheus Awards in early November and recognizes the city’s BLink Wi-F project.

The free and open network boosts connectivity in neighborhoods and many outdoor spaces including the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex, the Council Bluff Recreation Complex, and Bayliss Park.

Once complete, the BLink coverage area will reach more than 20 square miles, providing Wi-Fi access to more than 40,000 people.

The project is being funded by partners including Google, the Iowa West Foundation, and the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. No tax dollars are being used to install or maintain the network.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh in a release. “The BLink Wi-Fi project continues to demonstrate the effectiveness and value of public/private partnerships. Thanks to the relationships with Google, Council Bluffs Community School District, and Iowa West Foundation BLink is possible.”

