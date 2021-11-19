Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal

By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Lewis Central Titans advanced to the schools first state championship game after a win in the semifinals last week. A big part of that win was junior running back Jonathan Humpal.

Humpal had 189 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. His longest run was 51 yards.

“We were just able to get him the ball a lot more, and you know, he made some great moves, just ran really hard and effectively, trusted the guys up front, I think [that] is the biggest thing to allow him to get some creases and be able to run through them,” head coach Justin Kammrad said.

Humpal and the Titans are facing Xavier in the championship game Thursday night at the UNI-Dome.

