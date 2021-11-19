24th & Lake redevelopment has North Omaha community buzzing for growth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The word is out that a $40 million mixed-use project is in the works for an area hungry for economic development.

Carmen Tapio, President, and CEO of North End Teleservices plans to rebuild the corner of 24th and Lake and that has fired up community leaders and business owners in the area.

Don McPherson’s clothing store on North 24th Street has survived construction in the area and is working its way through a pandemic. For a long time, his Style of Evolution was the only business on the block.

But now as businesses are moving in, the once empty storefronts now show promise of rebirth along this stretch of North 24th Street. Last week, Carmen Tapio announced a major economic boost to the area, right across the street from McPherson’s business.

“The foot traffic is what we really need in our community, more so than anything is the foot traffic so I’m just excited about where this is going to take us,” said McPherson.

LaVonya Goowin is the President of the North 24 Street Improvement District. She says the project coming to the corner of 24th and Lake is much needed.

“It’s exactly what this community needs. A smart business leader like Carmen Tapio of North End Teleservices committed to this community, the fact that the mixed-use aspect is not only going to expand her footprint here, bring jobs, daycare and other business opportunities is incredible and it’s exactly what we need and the timing couldn’t be better.

Business owners and community leaders are hoping what grows from this corner is the start of growth for the entire area.

“Every time someone makes an investment, it encourages investment. It’s like a magnet ok, it’s like a snowball and so this type of for-profit $40 million dollars is just the beginning.”

Developers expect that $40 million mixed-use project will take two and a half to three years to complete.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.