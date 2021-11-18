Advertisement

Woman sentenced for fatal motorcycle crash that killed Omaha dad

By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman charged in an October 2020 crash that left a motorcyclist dead was sentenced Thursday to 21 days in jail.

Brenda Berger was charged with misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide and pled no contest. A misdemeanor charge of driving without valid registration and an open container infraction were dropped.

Michael Corcoran Jr. of Plattsmouth was killed after his motorcycle was hit from behind just before 8 a.m. Oct. 2, 2020 — the day before his 32nd birthday — at the Interstates 80 and 480 and JFK freeway interchange. Corcoran, who was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead, was the father of a newborn baby boy.

Berger was not injured in the crash.

Corcoran’s family shared their impact statement with 6 News ahead of the sentencing, saying:

“This tragedy has horrifically devastated our family. We lost a son, brother, father, uncle and a best friend to so many people in our community. Michael was stolen from us all one day before his 32nd birthday. We lost a lifetime of memories, thousands of family dinners and gained a lifetime of pain as consequences for Brenda Berger’s actions.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

