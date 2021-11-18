Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into six cars at south Omaha used lot

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is looking into a crash on Wednesday night at the intersection of 42nd and L streets.

Officers tell 6 News that a car racing down L Street hit a pole along with six other cars at a used car lot on the street’s corner just before 9:00 p.m.

Authorities report that no one was injured during the crash.

