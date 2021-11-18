Advertisement

Suspected serial killer charged in two Kansas deaths

Perez Reed, 26, is charged with multiple murders in several states, authorities suspect Reed of being a serial killer.(Source: FBI St. Louis via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A suspected serial killer has been charged with killing two people in Kansas.

Wyandotte County authorities announced Thursday that 26-year-old Perez Reed was charged with killing two people at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

He has already been charged with four killings in the St. Louis area and the FBI has labeled him a suspected serial killer.

Reed was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Washington Irvin and Rau’daja De’Naya Farrow. Their bodies were found during the same week in early November in separate apartments at the Wyandotte Towers Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

