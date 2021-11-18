Advertisement

Small-town Nebraska man arrested; reportedly sold kids THC, nicotine products

A 22-year-old man from Orleans, NE, was arrested by NSP officials for reportedly selling juveniles THC and Nicotine products.(VNL)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol announced Tuesday that they have arrested a man from small-town Orleans, Nebraska, following an investigation into reports of juveniles purchasing THC and Nicotine products from an adult.

NSP officials say the investigation began earlier this month and revealed that juveniles were purchasing the products from a subject with whom they had connected via social media, 22-year-old Hector Lugo.

Authorities state that a search warrant was served at Lugo’s residence in Orleans where law enforcement located THC vape cartridges, more than six pounds of THC edibles, a large machete, drug paraphernalia, and supposed drug money.

NSP troopers then issued a warrant for Lugo’s arrest.

Official documents reveal that Lugo was arrested on Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and possession of money during a drug violation.

He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

