Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Chilly sunshine today with several windy days ahead.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the coldest morning of the week so far. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning could feel like the teens thanks to a bit of a northwest wind. Dress accordingly!

Thankfully we’ll be able to warm a bit this afternoon but mid 40s will likely be the best we can do.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts could hit 30 mph at times this morning but should back off into the afternoon and evening pretty quickly.

We’ll see south winds start to increase overnight as the clouds do the same. Cloud cover could get in the way of the partial lunar eclipse that is on the way tonight. It will be close but hopefully you are able to view it!

Lunar Eclipse (WOWT)

Those south winds are expected to increase quite a bit Friday, likely gusting to near 40 mph at times. That will help to warm us some but the mostly cloudy skies will inhibit our warming some too. That all equals a high in the lower 50s.

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Right now the weekend is looking rather quiet with a small chance of PM showers Saturday and highs in the 50s likely. Colder and windier weather returns Sunday with highs in the 40s.

