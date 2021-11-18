Pastor, Health Director urge internal push for north Omaha vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pastor Portia Cavett has been combatting COVID-19 from the start, opening up Clair Memorial United Methodist Church in north Omaha to the Douglas County Health Department.

“As we hear COVID has not gone away, it’s rising up again, and some people might be saying, ‘Well, we need to get the shot.,” so we need to be ready,” she said.

Pastor Cavett admits it’s going to take patience, but believes people are starting to get on board.

“My cousin in Kansas City had it and it was bad and she was laid up for a month, didn’t know nothing,” said Shirley Taylor, a north Omaha resident getting the booster shot. “Didn’t know her name or nothing, couldn’t talk, and I couldn’t deal with that — I didn’t want to deal with that.”

According to the Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard, just over 37% of the Black population is fully vaccinated. That number is far behind the county as a whole, which is nearly 60% fully vaccinated.

But, that’s not good enough says Dr. Lindsay Huse, Director of the Douglas County Health Department.

“We only have 58-59 of our population fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Huse. “And most of you know that’s not enough to control an outbreak.”

Dr. Huse believes they might be running out of options.

“A lot of us are feeling, ‘Well, what is there left to do?’ we have tried multiple things,” Huse said. “Everybody’s exhausted, everybody’s very tired.”

She says that as the health department continues its efforts, the biggest push needs to come from the community within.

“Right now, what we really need is the voices of the people who have influence to encourage responsibility with the public,” said Pastor Cavett.

And the health department was planning to start a door-to-door operation with the vaccine in north Omaha but have since been told it’s not the best idea.

“What makes them think someone is going to answer that door,” Cavett said. “Especially when they don’t look like them or possibly have the compassion and cultural competency to share with other people.”

Her suggestion is to keep putting the facts in front of people and to make the vaccine as accessible as possible.

“So that’s what it’s going to take,” she said. “Douglas County working with us, talking with the community leaders, making sure that we have accessible and time conscious vaccination clinics in north Omaha.”

The Douglas Health Department and Nebraska Medicine will be hosting a vaccine clinic at the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Dec. 5.

The clinic will coincide with Christmas in the Village in the heart of north Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.