Partial eclipse visible in Omaha Friday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You have likely already heard about the “longest partial eclipse in 600 years” that is on the way for Friday morning. But is it really the longest in 600 years? And what does that really mean?

Friday morning’s eclipse will be the longest *partial* eclipse in quite some time, but only by mere seconds. The difference in length is not going to be incredibly noticeable from other eclipses. Coming in at 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, Friday’s eclipse is still an impressively long one, and it will be the longest partial eclipse since February 18, 1440, which lasted only 23 seconds longer. The partial portion of the eclipse is only 1.2 minutes longer than the partial part of the lunar eclipse coming up next year in November. Next year’s total eclipses will last much longer than Friday’s partial eclipse.

Moving on, what exactly causes a lunar eclipse? It all has to do with the orbit of the moon around Earth, and its position relative to the sun. The moon orbits Earth roughly every 28 days, that orbit occasionally taking it through Earth’s shadow, and causing an eclipse. This happens generally one or two times a year, and only when the moon is completely opposite the sun, what we call a full moon.

Lunar Eclipse Explainer (WOWT)

As the moon’s orbit takes it through Earth’s shadow, it goes through two phases. The first is when it enters Earth’s penumbral shadow, or outer shadow. This shadow is only slightly dimmer than full sunlight and is generally not very noticeable. This will begin at 12:02 AM in Omaha. The more impactful event happens as the moon enters Earth’s inner shadow, or umbra. The umbra is where all of the sun’s light has been blocked out and drops the moon into full darkness. This marks the beginning of the partial eclipse and will start at 1:18 AM in Omaha. The maximum coverage, about 97%, will occur at 3:02 AM, and will result in an almost completely darkened moon. There will still be a sliver of brightness on the bottom left side of the Moon.

Lunar Eclipse Visible From Omaha (WOWT)

Once the moon is nearly covered by the umbra, you may see a reddish-orange glow appear. This is actually caused by Earth’s atmosphere bending light from the sun around the planet. Most of the yellow, green, and blue light gets scattered away by the atmosphere, but a bit of red bleeding around the edge of the atmosphere is still visible. Think of it as seeing all of Earth’s sunrises and sunsets at the same time.

The big question for us here in Omaha is will we have clear skies? We will see an increase in cloud cover overnight, and it appears some high clouds will be drifting in from the northwest during the peak of the eclipse around 3am. So while there will be clouds around, we should see enough breaks in the cloud cover to at least have some good looks at the eclipse.

Eclipse Cloud Cover (WOWT)

If you miss Friday morning’s eclipse, you don’t have to wait too long for another chance! A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Omaha coming up on May 15th of next year. That eclipse will happen in the evening hours, so you don’t even have to stay up late (or get up early) to be able to see it.

