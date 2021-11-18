OPS Board Member moves, seat becomes vacant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public School Board of Education is preparing to accept applications for a new member.

That is because board member Kimara Snipes has announced she has moved out of her subdistrict, which she has represented since January 2019.

In a statement provided through the school district, Snipes said she loved being a school board member and it was an honor serving in the district she grew up in. Snipes is a graduate of Omaha Bryan High School.

Details about the process of replacing her are expected to be announced soon.

They will be posted to the OPS website under “Announcements”.

