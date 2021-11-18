Omaha Police: ShotSpotter benefits outweigh costs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the ShotSpotter system has recently come under fire in Chicago, Omaha Police believe that the benefits outweigh the costs despite the recent backlash.

Chicago’s top watchdog issued a scathing report that argued ShotSpotter rarely leads to evidence of gun crimes and isn’t worth the price tag.

However, the differences between the two cities are stark.

In terms of population, Chicago is nearly six times the size of Omaha.

In terms of homicides, it’s not even close — Chicago is nearing the 700 mark while Omaha stands at 24.

In terms of ShotSpotter recognizing gunfire, Chicago saw 50,000 notifications in five months while Omaha gets 1,000 calls a year.

“The accuracy of ShotSpotter has been consistent through the ten years,” said Captain Steve Cerveny.

Cpt. Cerveny runs the Criminal Investigations Division at the Omaha Police Department. He’s seen the report critical of ShotSpotter in Chicago and, while he can’t speak for them, the 23-year veteran sees the benefits of the gunfire detection system first-hand in Omaha.

“Overwhelmingly, we are able to locate evidence more than we ever have before,” Cpt. Cerveny said.

ShotSpotter works with acoustic sensors strategically positioned in Omaha to triangulate the sounds of what may be a gunshot. Those measurements then go to a company computer for analysis to determine if it’s a gunshot, fireworks, or something else.

Omaha Police say they get an answer, on average, in about 43 seconds. The computer then reveals a location within feet of the location and, most of the time, no one has even had the time to call 911 about it.

“Before ShotSpotter it was a wild goose chase,” said Cerveny. “We would come to an area and look for whatever we could find, and usually not very successful.”

Justin Nix, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha agrees.

“If a gunshot occurs and no one calls 911 police don’t hear about it, they can’t do anything about it,” said Nix.

Nix analyzed Omaha’s ShotSpotter system three years ago. The Criminal Justice associate professor located 2,300 gunshot events that might have never been detected if not for ShotSpotter.

“Is the money being spent wisely? I don’t see any strong evidence against ShotSpotter as an investment in helping against gun violence,” said Nix.

After all, more evidence and intelligence often leads to more guns being recovered down the road.

“It doesn’t mean they’re going to have 100% success rate in tracking down every shooter,” added Nix. “But it gives them more of a fighting chance.”

The city of Omaha spends $211,000 a year on ShotSpotter.

A recent analysis of homicides in Louisville, KY, found that each murder cost taxpayers $900,000. Experts believe that a technology, combined with other tools, that may help them get to a victim sooner and save lives simply makes sense.

A public hearing over a new three-year ShotSpotter contract will go before the Omaha City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

