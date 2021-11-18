Omaha officials reporting higher attendance for 2022 Olympic curling trials

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday marked the sixth day of the Olympic curling trials here in Omaha which means the finals are quickly approaching.

Multiple sessions have taken place each day and, according to officials, there’s been an amazing turnout in attendance.

The last time Omaha hosted the curling trials was in 2017, officials reported around 22,000 tickets were sold.

This year, they say more than 26,000 tickets have already been sold and the events aren’t over.

Officials say that multiple factors play into the rise in attendance.

“We’re Omaha. We support every event that comes to town,” said Josh Todd, Executive Director of the Omaha Sports Commission. “The sport of curling has really blown up since the ‘18 Olympics when Team Schuster won the Americans’ first-ever gold in the sport, so the sport itself has seen explosive growth.”

The finals for men’s and women’s curling will be this Friday, Nov. 19.

