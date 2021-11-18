Advertisement

Omaha officials reporting higher attendance for 2022 Olympic curling trials

Curling in Omaha
Curling in Omaha(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday marked the sixth day of the Olympic curling trials here in Omaha which means the finals are quickly approaching.

Multiple sessions have taken place each day and, according to officials, there’s been an amazing turnout in attendance.

The last time Omaha hosted the curling trials was in 2017, officials reported around 22,000 tickets were sold.

This year, they say more than 26,000 tickets have already been sold and the events aren’t over.

Officials say that multiple factors play into the rise in attendance.

“We’re Omaha. We support every event that comes to town,” said Josh Todd, Executive Director of the Omaha Sports Commission. “The sport of curling has really blown up since the ‘18 Olympics when Team Schuster won the Americans’ first-ever gold in the sport, so the sport itself has seen explosive growth.”

The finals for men’s and women’s curling will be this Friday, Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Five people escape early morning house fire in La Vista
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

Latest News

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW ratifies contract extension with Deere & Co.
A theft case in the Old Market in July has been solved but it took the owner months to get his...
Old Market carriage ride business back to full strength
ShotSpotter, a gunshot locating system (SOURCE: Shotspotter)
Omaha Police: ShotSpotter benefits outweigh costs
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County health director gives weekly report