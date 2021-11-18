Omaha high schoolers get head start at internship expo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of high school students in the Omaha-metro received an opportunity to shop the job market before graduation by participating in the inaugural Intern Omaha Expo on Thursday.

The intern expo comes at a time when many employers are in desperate need of workers.

Students from 13 different schools visited the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Scott Conference Center to check out dozens of businesses for internship opportunities.

“The purpose really is to open eyes to different opportunities that are right here in Omaha and keeping the talent here in Omaha,” said Kathy McGauvran of Intern Omaha.

Former Westside Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Bird, along with Millard Superintendent Dr. Jim Sutfin, originated the expo idea. They never thought it would grow to be as large and timely as it was Thursday.

“Our workforce needs in this community are tremendous,” said Dr. Bird. “We have great talent in our young people and it’s about aligning the needs of the workforce with the talent in the community. I never envisioned that we would be at this point and time but I’m so excited and there’s so much more we can do.”

The students were given the chance to meet people and introduce themselves to dozes on area businesses and non-profits.

“It’s like to help us understand like what we want to do,” said Kayreese Dial, a junior high school student. “This is giving us an opportunity to figure out and choose.”

“It’s a great opportunity to meet new people cause they always say, you know, getting a good job is because you know people,” said junior Jaily Gonzalez.

While some students were busy kicking tires, others had a good idea of what they want to do for their careers.

“I want to be a forensic psychologist when I grow up,” junior Samantha Wilson said.

“It’s going to help me experience different kinds of jobs,” said Blessing Sargbah, a junior.

While students were checking out potential employers, they were doing the same of Omaha’s young talent.

“We want them to forfill an actual need in their business and we want them to be a part of their team,” said McGauvran.

Expo organizers report the students are applying for internships that are paid by the employer.

“Sometimes internships work out great but it isn’t where they want to be at the end game,” McGauvran said. “That is a huge success because you save yourself time, money, energy and you know what you don’t ant to do and, if you do find what you want to do, it could be with the company that you intern with or it’s adding that to your resume or skill set.”

