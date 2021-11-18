Old Market carriage ride business back to full strength

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several months ago, a theft in Omaha’s Old Market left one business owner without key pieces to continue his carriage ride tradition.

Mark Donovan had his work truck and horse trailer stolen from downtown back in July. He was shocked when he finally got it back.

“The steering column was all stripped out and in pieces,” said Donovan.

He couldn’t believe the shape that the vehicle was in. After all, he was only supposed to be away from the vehicle for a short time that July day.

“There was a note on the windshield, ‘Don’t tow my truck. I ran out of gas,’” Donovan said. “It was trashed. It was full of trash - bags of clothes. I even found a bullet in the truck.”

The pickup, and the still-missing trailer, are significant to his Old Market carriage operation.

Without them, it’s difficult for Donovan to get the horses from his Bennington farm to downtown for carriage rides — an Omaha-metro staple for four decades.

“We’re going to have carriages everywhere Thanksgiving weekend,” he said.

That’s only possible now that his operation is back to full strength.

A friend reportedly spotted the missing trailer in a locked tow truck lot a few days ago in Omaha. He said he recognized it from a 6 On Your Side story on social media this summer.

“Everything was exactly the same as the day it was stolen,” said Donovan. “Horse feed was in it and everything. That leads me to believe they didn’t want the trailer, they just ditched it and wanted the truck.”

Turns out, the trailer had been towed from the stockyards in August.

Mark Donovan was forced to pay $1,750 to get it back.

“It’s like it got stolen twice — almost,” he said.

Donovan says he figured he’d never see the truck and trailer again so he was forced to buy another set. He says business has been so good lately that he should be able to absorb the cost.

