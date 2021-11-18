Advertisement

Old Market carriage ride business back to full strength

By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several months ago, a theft in Omaha’s Old Market left one business owner without key pieces to continue his carriage ride tradition.

Mark Donovan had his work truck and horse trailer stolen from downtown back in July. He was shocked when he finally got it back.

“The steering column was all stripped out and in pieces,” said Donovan.

He couldn’t believe the shape that the vehicle was in. After all, he was only supposed to be away from the vehicle for a short time that July day.

“There was a note on the windshield, ‘Don’t tow my truck. I ran out of gas,’” Donovan said. “It was trashed. It was full of trash - bags of clothes. I even found a bullet in the truck.”

The pickup, and the still-missing trailer, are significant to his Old Market carriage operation.

Without them, it’s difficult for Donovan to get the horses from his Bennington farm to downtown for carriage rides — an Omaha-metro staple for four decades.

“We’re going to have carriages everywhere Thanksgiving weekend,” he said.

That’s only possible now that his operation is back to full strength.

A friend reportedly spotted the missing trailer in a locked tow truck lot a few days ago in Omaha. He said he recognized it from a 6 On Your Side story on social media this summer.

“Everything was exactly the same as the day it was stolen,” said Donovan. “Horse feed was in it and everything. That leads me to believe they didn’t want the trailer, they just ditched it and wanted the truck.”

Turns out, the trailer had been towed from the stockyards in August.

Mark Donovan was forced to pay $1,750 to get it back.

“It’s like it got stolen twice — almost,” he said.

Donovan says he figured he’d never see the truck and trailer again so he was forced to buy another set. He says business has been so good lately that he should be able to absorb the cost.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Five people escape early morning house fire in La Vista
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

Latest News

ShotSpotter, a gunshot locating system (SOURCE: Shotspotter)
Omaha Police: ShotSpotter benefits outweigh costs
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County health director gives weekly report
Officials with Bike Walk Nebraska share their plans for the protected bike lanes during the...
Winter plans for Omaha's protected bikeway
The Shining Light on Hunger campaign will be a major part of this year's 22nd holiday light...
Omaha 22nd light festival shining light on hunger