Nebraska University, Homeland Security partner for expanded career support

University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter
University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter(UNL)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, education leaders within the University of Nebraska education system announced a new partnership with the Department of Homeland Security.

Under the partnership, officials report that the system’s four campuses and the DHS will work together to expand career support, internships, and career opportunities for students.

This includes fields of study such as cybersecurity, cyberintelligence, emergency management, and law enforcement.

The University of Nebraska President Ted Carter says the goal of this partnership is to create a strong pipeline of Nebraska-trained workers to meet the homeland security needs of the future.

