Advertisement

Nebraska State Senators climb Mount Kilimanjaro

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Two Nebraska state senators have returned from their recent climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself at the top of Africa’s highest mountain, stating “Mission accomplished.”

Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart was also part of the bipartisan group that made the climb to the top of the 19,000-foot mountain. The group called the trip a chance to get to make a difference and get to know co-workers from across the aisle.

We made it to the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro! Uhuru means freedom in Swahili and I’ve never felt so at peace at the...

Posted by Anna Wishart on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Five people escape early morning house fire in La Vista
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont
Nebraska federal grand jury returns seven indictments

Latest News

Former nurse Brenda Berger was sentenced to 21 days imprisonment on Thursday for hitting and...
Omaha nurse gets 21-day sentence for fatal crash
University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter
Nebraska University System, Homeland Security partner up for expanded career support
HVAC
HVAC workers unable to progress; journeyman tests on hold for nearly a year
Windy Friday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy Friday as we warm back up