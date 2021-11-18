Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal car crash just north of Fremont on Wednesday afternoon.

NSP officials report that around 3:30 p.m. a northbound semi was rear-ended by a van on Highway 77.

According to authorities, the driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi was reportedly uninjured during the accident.

Northbound 77 was closed for several hours due to the incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol says there is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Five people escape early morning house fire in La Vista
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

Latest News

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW approves new contract with Deere & Co.
Omaha Police are looking into a crash Wednesday night where a vehicle crashed into a pole and...
Vehicle crashes into six cars at south Omaha used lot
Pastor Cavett believes people in the community are starting to get on board but need more facts...
Pastor, Health Director urge internal push for north Omaha vaccinations
Emily's Wednesday night forecast