Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal car crash just north of Fremont on Wednesday afternoon.

NSP officials report that around 3:30 p.m. a northbound semi was rear-ended by a van on Highway 77.

According to authorities, the driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi was reportedly uninjured during the accident.

Northbound 77 was closed for several hours due to the incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol says there is an ongoing investigation.

