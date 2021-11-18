Nebraska State Patrol identifies victim of fatal crash near Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities confirmed the identity of the man who died after his van rear-ended a semi Wednesday afternoon on Highway 77.

Anthony Branam, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 3:30 p.m. just north of Fremont, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

NSP said Wednesday that Branam’s northbound van hit a commercial semi-truck from behind. The semi driver was not injured, but the highway was closed for about three hours.

