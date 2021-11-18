Nebraska State Patrol identifies victim of fatal crash near Fremont
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities confirmed the identity of the man who died after his van rear-ended a semi Wednesday afternoon on Highway 77.
Anthony Branam, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 3:30 p.m. just north of Fremont, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
NSP said Wednesday that Branam’s northbound van hit a commercial semi-truck from behind. The semi driver was not injured, but the highway was closed for about three hours.
