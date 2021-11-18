Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol identifies victim of fatal crash near Fremont

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities confirmed the identity of the man who died after his van rear-ended a semi Wednesday afternoon on Highway 77.

Anthony Branam, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 3:30 p.m. just north of Fremont, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

NSP said Wednesday that Branam’s northbound van hit a commercial semi-truck from behind. The semi driver was not injured, but the highway was closed for about three hours.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Five people escape early morning house fire in La Vista
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont
Nebraska federal grand jury returns seven indictments

Latest News

The Intern Omaha expo featured over 400 students at UNO's campus on Thursday attempting to get...
Omaha high schoolers get head start at internship expo
The Nebraska State Patrol says they are in full support of the new five-county collaboration...
Five-county effort in Nebraska aims to improve road safety
Wichita Public Schools
Former Kansas teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge
Perez Reed, 26, is charged with multiple murders in several states, authorities suspect Reed of...
Suspected serial killer charged in two Kansas deaths
Kansas authorities have identified two people that died in a fiery Nov. 7 crash.
Kansas authorities identify 2 killed in fiery crash with combine