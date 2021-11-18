Nebraska National Guard, fire officials report 50% containment in panhandle wildfire

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials continue to battle a western Nebraska wildfire near Scottsbluff that has burned over 2,500 acres since Sunday.

Fire authorities now report that the blaze is 50% contained.

Reports show that more than a dozen agencies are fighting the fire that began near the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Nebraska’s National Guard was deployed on Monday to assist with the fire. As of Thursday morning, the National Guard reports that UH-60 Blackhawk crews have made 141 water drops totaling 85,000 gallons in difficult areas of the fire.

Fire crews have also reported progress in containing the portion of the flames heading towards Banner and Scottsbluff counties.

So far, authorities report that no evacuations have been ordered and no homes are threatened.

Over the past 72 hours, the @NEarmyguard UH-60 Blackhawk crews have made 141 water drops (85k gallons) on the Buffalo Creek wildfire in areas difficult to reach for firefighters on the ground.



Thanks, @NEStatePatrol Trooper Maus for this video of one of those drops, 11/17/21. pic.twitter.com/tZQjJhFSVj — NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) November 18, 2021

