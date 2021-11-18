Advertisement

Nebraska National Guard, fire officials report 50% containment in panhandle wildfire

By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials continue to battle a western Nebraska wildfire near Scottsbluff that has burned over 2,500 acres since Sunday.

Fire authorities now report that the blaze is 50% contained.

Reports show that more than a dozen agencies are fighting the fire that began near the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Nebraska’s National Guard was deployed on Monday to assist with the fire. As of Thursday morning, the National Guard reports that UH-60 Blackhawk crews have made 141 water drops totaling 85,000 gallons in difficult areas of the fire.

Fire crews have also reported progress in containing the portion of the flames heading towards Banner and Scottsbluff counties.

So far, authorities report that no evacuations have been ordered and no homes are threatened.

