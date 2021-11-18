Advertisement

Man arrested after Papillion pastor, secretary threatened at knifepoint

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who allegedly threatened a pastor and a church secretary with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon, Papillion Police said.

At about 2:40 p.m., police were called to Wildewood Christian Church, located near Washington Street and Giles Road, near La Vista Middle School. The pastor and his secretary had barricaded themselves in their offices after the man threatened them and wouldn’t leave the church, Lt. Ray Higgins said.

Meanwhile, authorities helped the two exit the building, and waited for SWAT to arrive, Higgins said. The man then did leave the building and was “taken down” by officers, cuffed, and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities confirmed that SWAT had been called to the area but were called off at about 3:50 p.m. Papillion Police confirmed to 6 News just before 4 p.m. that the suspect was in custody.

Higgins said the pastor didn’t recognize the man, but thought he might be a homeless man seen eating and destroying food at the church earlier in the day. Authorities were working to identify him.

