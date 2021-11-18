Advertisement

Kansas authorities identify 2 killed in fiery crash with combine

Kansas authorities have identified two people that died in a fiery Nov. 7 crash.
Kansas authorities have identified two people that died in a fiery Nov. 7 crash.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two people who died in a fiery crash with a combine were Wichita residents.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s office said Thursday that dental records were used to identify 28-year-old Lucas Connor Walker and 33-year-old Sarah Laurella Deere.

They died Nov. 7 after the car Walker was driving collided with — and then went under — a combine and burst into flames.

The collision occurred on a road just north of Winfield, in south-central Kansas. The driver of the combine was not injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Five people escape early morning house fire in La Vista
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont
Nebraska federal grand jury returns seven indictments

Latest News

The Intern Omaha expo featured over 400 students at UNO's campus on Thursday attempting to get...
Omaha high schoolers get head start at internship expo
The Nebraska State Patrol says they are in full support of the new five-county collaboration...
Five-county effort in Nebraska aims to improve road safety
Wichita Public Schools
Former Kansas teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge
Perez Reed, 26, is charged with multiple murders in several states, authorities suspect Reed of...
Suspected serial killer charged in two Kansas deaths