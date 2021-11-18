Kansas authorities identify 2 killed in fiery crash with combine
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two people who died in a fiery crash with a combine were Wichita residents.
The Cowley County Sheriff’s office said Thursday that dental records were used to identify 28-year-old Lucas Connor Walker and 33-year-old Sarah Laurella Deere.
They died Nov. 7 after the car Walker was driving collided with — and then went under — a combine and burst into flames.
The collision occurred on a road just north of Winfield, in south-central Kansas. The driver of the combine was not injured.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.