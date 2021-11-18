Advertisement

Former Kansas teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge

Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. - A former Wichita high school teacher has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

Forty-nine-year-old Shawn Wingfield entered his plea on Wednesday.

Wingfield resigned in July from teaching gifted English and debate at Wichita Northwest High School.

The Wichita Eagle reports the investigation began after a woman Wingfield dated turned over what she considered worrisome text messages to police. A court affidavit said Winfield admitted to being sexually attracted to 11- to 14-year-old children.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 11.

