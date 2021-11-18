Advertisement

Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s special session, which the governor called for to combat federal coronavirus policies.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package to combat federal requirements.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law Thursday at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, embracing a coded stand-in for swearing at President Joe Biden that has become popular in right-wing circles.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Five people escape early morning house fire in La Vista
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont
Nebraska federal grand jury returns seven indictments

Latest News

Julius Jones supporters react at the announcement that Gov. Kevin Stitt has commuted the...
EXPLAINER: : How Julius Jones’ execution was stopped
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to...
Amber Alert issued in New Mexico for missing 10-year-old
The Intern Omaha expo featured over 400 students at UNO's campus on Thursday attempting to get...
Omaha high schoolers get head start at internship expo