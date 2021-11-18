Advertisement

Five-county effort in Nebraska aims to improve road safety

The Nebraska State Patrol says they are in full support of the new five-county collaboration...
The Nebraska State Patrol says they are in full support of the new five-county collaboration aimed at improving road safety.
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new partnership among several law enforcement agencies in southeast Nebraska are aiming their efforts towards improving road safety miles ahead.

First responders in Otoe, Lancaster, Cass, Gage, and Saunders counties will combine critical resources to focus on things such as reducing accidents, cutting congestion, and making traveling on roads more efficient.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Nebraska State Patrol tell 6 News they both support the five-county effort.

“The truth is that until you sit in a room with a common goal, it is difficult to understand the priorities of each critical cog in these incidents,” said Nancy Crist of Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

When fire departments, police officers, and even towing companies respond to a roadway incident, their top priority is always safety. This new collaboration provides the opportunity to help each agency understand each other more and how to work together efficiently.

