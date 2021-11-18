Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy Friday as we warm back up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’ll be a roller coaster of a week as our ups and downs continue... Our next warm up kicks in Friday, warming us back to the mid-50s by the start of the weekend. The warmth will come with windy conditions! This kick in overnight into early Friday with gusts as high as the mid-40s through the mid afternoon.

Windy Friday (wowt)

The warm up continues Saturday with lighter winds, but we may see an isolated shower under mostly cloudy skies. There isn’t a lot of moisture to work with this weekend, so the chance is slim and if you catch a shower it will be light and brief. It’s still the best weekend day for outdoor plans with cooler and breezier weather on Sunday:

Weekend forecast (wowt)

The ups and downs continue with on and off gusty winds leading up to Thanksgiving. Highs stay between the 30s to 50s! Keep track of which days will be chilly so you’re prepared to these daily weather changes:

The next 5 days (wowt)

Other than gusty winds and temperature fluctuations, the forecast is relatively quiet leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday. However, we are watching some potential for unsettled weather across the rest of the country in the days leading up to the holiday.

