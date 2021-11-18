Damian Jackson can teach the value of team with unique perspective to the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska outside linebacker Damian Jackson who is almost 30 years old doesn’t necessarily look at things the same way his teammates do. He also comes from a different place than his teammates.

Damian was recently named the 2021 recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award following his service as a Navy SEAL.

While his background and journey to Nebraska are far different than his teammates, there is still a ton of common ground. First a passion for sport and competition. Damian tried to walk on at Nebraska but did not make the team following a tryout. In part because he never played the game before, not even in high school and he did not know the terminology either. He says he didn’t watch much football growing up.

Nevertheless, he would not take no for an answer and Mike Riley gave him a second chance. Now five years into his run in Lincoln Damian still has another year of eligibility left because of the pandemic and he will be back for the sixth year in 2022.

His experience as a SEAL helps him lead not only by example but he can instill the value of team to the newer younger Huskers. The spirit of team is a key part of being a Navy SEAL. As we all know, the wins and losses are far more critical than what Nebraska is trying to accomplish on the football field.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.