Bellevue Police asking for help in identifying forgery case suspect
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a forgery case that spans two cities.
Authorities report a woman was caught on security camera footage at a Bellevue bank’s drive-thru cashing a check that was stolen from a Lincoln business.
Law enforcement says the check had been washed or altered to make it payable to her. The alleged forger reportedly received nearly $3,000 in cash while politely waving ‘thank you’ to the teller.
Police state the woman is driving a white Toyota with in-transit stickers.
If you can identify her, call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 or the Bellevue Police Department.
