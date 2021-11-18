Bellevue Police asking for help in identifying forgery case suspect

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a forgery case that spans two cities.

Authorities report a woman was caught on security camera footage at a Bellevue bank’s drive-thru cashing a check that was stolen from a Lincoln business.

Law enforcement says the check had been washed or altered to make it payable to her. The alleged forger reportedly received nearly $3,000 in cash while politely waving ‘thank you’ to the teller.

Police state the woman is driving a white Toyota with in-transit stickers.

If you can identify her, call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 or the Bellevue Police Department.

