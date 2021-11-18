Advertisement

Bellevue Police asking for help in identifying forgery case suspect

By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a forgery case that spans two cities.

Authorities report a woman was caught on security camera footage at a Bellevue bank’s drive-thru cashing a check that was stolen from a Lincoln business.

Law enforcement says the check had been washed or altered to make it payable to her. The alleged forger reportedly received nearly $3,000 in cash while politely waving ‘thank you’ to the teller.

Police state the woman is driving a white Toyota with in-transit stickers.

If you can identify her, call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 or the Bellevue Police Department.

The Bellevue Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a forgery case that...
The Bellevue Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a forgery case that spans two cities.(Bellevue Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may know the identity of a...
Do you know John Doe 45? FBI looking for help with child exploitation investigation
Family and pet escape Papillion House fire.
Five people escape early morning house fire in La Vista
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit on Monday that accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of...
Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol has reported a fatal car crash north of Fremont early Wednesday...
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont
61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW approves new contract with Deere & Co.
Omaha Police are looking into a crash Wednesday night where a vehicle crashed into a pole and...
Vehicle crashes into six cars at south Omaha used lot
Pastor Cavett believes people in the community are starting to get on board but need more facts...
Pastor, Health Director urge internal push for north Omaha vaccinations
Emily's Wednesday night forecast