Union Omaha’s ticket donations for championship game surpasses goal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha put out a call for donated tickets and now hundreds are pouring in.

The team’s general manager said on Monday that 188 tickets were donated for their semi-final game last weekend. The Union Omaha team was hoping to see 200 donated tickets for this weekend’s championship game.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they have 340 donated tickets. They’re now aiming to have 500 before the big game.

“We put out the word to our partners and other community organizations and even just individuals, that we wanted to be able to allow everybody who wants to come to a professional soccer match in Omaha, we wanted to give them that opportunity and in order to do that we needed their help, so we put a call out for ticket donations and we had a great response,” says Union Omaha General Manager Peter Marlette.

The outpouring of support for donated tickets started with just one person, and snowballed from there, Marlette says.

“People just flocked to it and people got involved and donated and really took this cause to heart, and it’s really special to see a community do something like that.”

Click here to purchase tickets to Saturday’s championship game. If you’d like to offer a donated ticket, you can email groups@unionomaha.com or call (402) 884-8045.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.