Trans-Siberian Orchestra launches tour from Council Bluffs

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was set to hit the road in Council Bluffs Wednesday night. The orchestra is launching another Christmas and holiday tour after using the Mid-America Center to rehearse the show before the tour began. It has done this before.

The group called the Omaha metro its second home.

Al Pitrelli, musical director and lead guitarist, said, “We’ve been coming to town almost 15 years now. We spend a better part of a month rehearsing, being part of the community. We met so many great people, we’ve become friends with so many in your community. That’s what we do, that’s our tradition.”

Members said they missed the people in the area terribly last year because the pandemic kept them home.

Vocalist Kayla Reeves said, “To not see you guys last year, it was really heartbreaking, so like Al has been saying we feel like caged animals just ready to get back out and it’s true, it’s going to be a homecoming like – Omaha is a home away from home.”

