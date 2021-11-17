Snow removal plan in place for Omaha’s protected bike lane on Harney Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winter weather is right around the corner and many are wondering how snow removal will work on Omaha’s new protected bike lane, the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway.

“Snow removal is going to be a big part of how we evaluate this project,” said Julie Harris, with Bike Walk Nebraska, who played a role in planning and designing the lane.

“We know people ride year-round, we have the data to show that, and now, not only do we have a protected space, but they’ll have it cleared,” she said. “You know we clear the trails for people to use for walking and biking, and this will be just the same, and we’ll be anxious to see how it impacts the data.”

The bike lane, which runs along Harney Street from Turner Boulevard to 10th Street, is a pilot project that is set to run through next fall, managed by Metro Smart Cities.

According to data that has been collected since it opened in July, the lane has increased bicycling on Harney street by around 132%.

Metro Smart Cities is also in charge of keeping the lane clear in the winter. Harris said they plan to use a private contractor who is already familiar with the city and downtown Omaha.

“If the streets get pre-treated, the bike lane will get pre-treated, they have equipment that they will come and plow the bike lane, and they’re going to be moving the snow into the neutral area as much as they can and if there’s not enough room for that, they’ll plow it to the curb.”

That neutral space is the hashed lines between the bike lane and the road.

The city of Omaha snowplows will be responsible for keeping the parking spots along the lane clear, just like they would if there was no bike lane. The lane will be plowed following the same policy as city streets; 24-hour removal following a snowfall in excess of two inches.

And when it comes to the bollards, all those white plastic barriers, it’s OK if plows knock them down, Harris said.

“You know we’ve already had some bollards that have come up and we just pick them up,” she said. “We’re exploring different epoxies we can use to help them stick to the ground better”

If the protected lane were to be approved to stay and possibly expanded following the pilot, those plastic bollards could be replaced with a more permanent solution.

“This is definitely just the pilot temporary version and there are many different ways you can build a protected bike lane to be permanent, and some can be very elaborate with bioswales to help with water runoff, and some can just be delineators and parking stops, there’s a wide range of things,” she said.

“We know this is a temporary design. Hopefully, if it’s deemed to be permanent we can come up with a solution that is a little more substantive and we’ll have less things glued down and more things bolted down.”

Harris said the snow removal, much like every other part of the protected lane pilot project, will come with a learning curve. But adds that she and her team are confident they can get the job done effectively for both drivers and winter bicyclists.

“Minneapolis, Minnesota, is one of the most bike-friendly cities in America, they have some of the most people that bike to work year-round, and if Minnesota can figure it out I’m confident we can figure it out,” Harris adds. “We’ll be tweaking and getting better each time and we’re just gonna, we’re gonna do the best we can.”

To provide your feedback about the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway, click this link and fill out the survey at the bottom of the page.

