Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cooler and blustery weather sticks with us the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cooler air, clouds and gusty wind have moved back in and will stick with us the majority of the day. Temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s will be what greets you out the door. Those numbers likely don’t move much either. We should be able to get some clearing later in the day though.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty northwest winds up to 35 mph are likely today with the strongest expected this morning.

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

We’ll likely dip into the 20s by Thursday morning leading to a cooler day overall. We’ll still deal with a northwest wind gusting to near 25 mph too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

South winds will be in play then Friday helping to bump us back into the 50s even though we’ll have mostly cloudy skies. Gust to 35 mph are likely from the south.

Highs in the 50s are likely over the weekend with Saturday likely being the best day. Northwest winds will really crank up again Sunday too with gusts to 40 mph likely.

Weekend (WOWT)

