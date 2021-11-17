Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A surprise for Omaha property owners who have parking pads on the city right of way. Many of those spots will no longer be free.

After buying a house in 2017, Cherie Scouten is shocked to learn she’s has to be a renter of the parking pad next to her driveway.

“It was not disclosed to me when I bought the house four years ago that this was a leased piece of property and I’d have to pay to lease it,” said Schouten.

Cherie received a notice that in 2022 the city will start collecting a lease fee on more than 600 parking pards in public right of way. That’s been an ordinance since 1995 but rarely enforced until last year.

“After 26 years they’ve done anything about it. And nobody knew about it. My realtor didn’t know about it so why now?” said Schouten.

A city division called Park Omaha and found an uneven pad program. About 230 property owners pay yearly leases but 640 others don’t and lack a permit.

“We’ve had a few hundred people who followed the ordinance and did what they’re supposed to do. We had others just go and paved it so this makes it fair. Everyone is on the same playing field,” said Ken, Park Omaha.

The lease fee is a minimum of $100 a year but property valuation and square footage of the pad could drive that up to about $200 annually. For some homeowners, the pad next to their driveway has been used for parking of just their trash cans.

The newly enforced leases should generate an estimated $400,000 a year.

“We’ll have inspections to make sure designs are being met. If any issues with someone else parking there, we can send out enforcement to cover that, so it’s covering cost associated with running the program,” said Ken.

The President of the Waverly Park Homeowner’s Association says the city shouldn’t stop with a warning letter of pad fees to come.

“We have a neighborhood association can hear this and discuss it the reason for it, why is it so late, I don’t see grandfathering discussed in here,” said Morris Jones, HOA President.

The Park Omaha staffer gathering information on unpaid pad leases is answering questions from property owners who get notices.

“We do our best to explain the code to them so they can understand,” said a Park Omaha employee.

But some property owners say it’s hard to understand a lease fee for a pad that came with a house and without any sign they’d be paying for an extra parking space.

“I’ll end up paying the lease because it’s more of a headache to have it torn out,” said Schouten.

Park Omaha’s manager says this lease enforcement isn’t just about collecting unpaid fees. Some encroachment may cause safety issues and federal funds could hinge on how the city monitors the private use of public property.

