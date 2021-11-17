OPS teachers express stress over staffing shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The staffing shortage wreaking havoc in education across the country has pushed teachers and staff closer to a breaking point at Omaha Public Schools.

”Our district and our state is in a crisis,” Mako Jacobs said. “The lack of educators is putting our students at risk. Students and their learning is in jeopardy. The realization of this was occurring before COVID. COVID just made it worse.”

At this week’s school board meeting in Omaha, OPS Special Education teacher Mako Jacobs and dozens of others wore red shirts, many emblazoned with the words “I stand with teachers.” She was among the speakers representing a growingly troubled group of educators.

”We as counselors can’t make referrals, counsel students, collaborate with teachers to make behavioral plans for students with chronic behavior,” said OPS School Counselor Tara Lyn Brown. “We can’t stop student meltdowns or build students up or have relationships with other peers if we are constantly filling in because of staff shortages.”

Pandemic-era burnout is a nationwide problem in many fields, but recent national surveys show public school educators, K-12, may be feeling it more than most. Nearly four in ten reported they’re thinking about getting out.

”And not just teachers, but our (paraprofessionals), our custodial staff, our secretaries, our administrators, our kitchen staff, they’re all beginning to suffer from burnout,” said Physical Education Teacher Chris Proulx. “In fact, some are already in the later stages of burnout and are planning to leave us at semester break.”

District superintendent Cheryl Logan pointed out the problem has been building for a decade and a half, and that OPS has already made moves to tackle the problem long term. She recently requested feedback from the Omaha Education Association, looking for solutions to the problems they currently face.

O.E.A. President Robert Miller said via Zoom he will meet Wednesday with the district to discuss their ideas. Miller realizes that the issues aren’t easy to solve, but educators need to know the administration is listening.

”It’s not going to solve the problems long term,” Miller said, adding that they hope some of the suggestions will ease problems now. “(And) it’s just going to tell the teachers they are valued and being heard.”

A message Omaha’s educators need to hear.

“I fear the end of the school year will bring staff resignations,” Mako Jacobs said. “If we as a district are here for our students, then the district must listen, truly listen, to the educators who are trying their best to provide a quality education in one of the most challenging times.”

